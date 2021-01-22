Cancellation of Newry City Half Marathon and Newry City 10K

ORGANISERS of the Newry City Half Marathon and Newry City 10K have decided to cancel this years planned events.

In a statement on behalf of the organising committee they said the decision was taken in the interest of public safety.

“It is with deep regret, that we have had to take the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Newry City 10k and Half Marathon.

“We know like us, you will be very disappointed at this decision however in order to help protect everyone and keep us all safe we know you will agree that this is the right decision.

“We had such great plans in place to make these races even better and build on the huge positive feedback from runners and spectators on our races. A number of races are planned for the Autumn, so rather than reschedule into an already packed calendar our races will take place in 2022.

“We hope everyone stays safe and that it is not too long before we are all back pounding the roads and attending races.

Bring on 2022 as we have a special and exciting event planned.