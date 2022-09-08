Armagh Athletics Club host race event at Palace Demesne

ARMAGH Athletics Club is hosting the TJ McElmeel Cup in the Palace Demesne, Armagh, later this month.

Taking place on Sunday, September 25, the event is part of the 2022-23 ANI Cross-Country League.

The event is being sponsored by Tandragee based White’s Oats.

Emma Murray, Brand Manager at White’s said: “White’s Oats are extremely excited to be sponsoring the TJ McElmeel Cup this September in association with Armagh Athletics Club.

“Fane Valley Group are passionate about supporting local athletes and grass roots community initiatives and are delighted to be part of this highly anticipated event, being held in Armagh City in the wonderful Palace Demesne.

“Our porridge oats are a mighty superfood for athletes of all ages, they are full of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants and contain good slow releasing carbohydrates – perfect for optimal training and performance.”

Entry fees for the events are: U9 to U18 £4; Seniors/Masters £10.

All enquiries to mmktyross@yahoo.co.uk.

Please note no entries will be taken on race day.

The first race will be the U9 Boys 500m, it is scheduled to start at 12.30pm.

The last races start at 3pm - the U18m 6000m, the Masters Men 6,000m and the Senior Men 9,000m