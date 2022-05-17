Call for community fridge in Ballycastle

A COMMUNITY fridge in Ballycastle is 'much needed' and will be part of even bigger plans for the future of the community, says BCW Training's Dessie Smyth.

Dessie, who has a catering background, has been working with the Co-Op food share scheme for a number of months now, ensuring that no food goes to waste as shops close up at the end of the night.

The BCW employee said he wants to draw on the success of the community fridge in other County Antrim villages and bring the same benefits and options to the people of Ballycastle.

Although a Trussell Trust food bank exists in Ballycastle, Dessie is very clear that a community fridge would be a completely separate entity and would need no referrals.

He said: “When there is food in the community fridge, it's for everyone, it's to stop it going to landfill and it doesn't matter what your financial status is. It's simply a food saving project.”

And, if the community gets behind the fridge idea, Dessie has plenty more plans for growth.

He added: “With the plant to plate project also up and running, we could serve meals when people attend the fridge, we can use the surplus food to make hot cooked food for members of the community. When we all work together there is no limit to what we can do.”

Dessie said that the community fridge idea is unofficially happening as it is, adding that work he currently carries out in the community with the help of the Co-Op food share is exactly what the fridge would provide.

To get the plans off the ground, Dessie needs to raise £500. To do this he has set up a crowdfunder page where you can contribute to support the fridge.

