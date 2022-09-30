Jazz and soul in The Shambles in autumn programme

AONACH Mhacha – Armagh City’s newest cultural arts venue, located in The Shambles, has launched a new autumn programme of events with something for everyone including concerts, exhibitions, lectures, a drama and book launch.

Among the many highlights on offer is a double bill session of Jazz and Soul in the popular venue on Sunday, October 2, from 3pm to 7pm. See www.aonachmhacha.com/events/?lang=en

Headlining the afternoon session will be the MOBO nominated drummer/composer David Lyttle who takes a break from his 15-country 2022 tour to present some new and up-and-coming jazz talent in Aonach Mhacha.

Drummer/composer David started out in the band of Irish guitarist Louis Stewart and has gone on to bring his projects to almost 40 countries, recently including tours in North Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, and receive nominations in the MOBO Awards and Urban Music Awards. He has worked with jazz icons from Joe Lovano to Dave Liebman to Kurt Rosenwinkel and collaborated in hip hop with Talib Kweli and spoken word with Liam Neeson.

David is the artistic director of Jazzlife Alliance, an Arts Council of Northern Ireland funded talent organisation which mentors gifted young musicians and launched the innovative ‘Jazz Juniors’ scheme for under 18s last year. During a highly anticipated session in Aonach Mhacha he will feature many of these young talents from 3-5pm on Sunday, October 2.

“One of the world’s great contemporary drummers” – All About Jazz “One of the best listening experiences you’re likely to have this year” — Rolling Stone “The best in jazz coming out of Ireland in recent times” — The Independent

To complete the late afternoon and early evening of jazz entertainment, the ‘Jazz Juniors’ will be followed by the five-piece ‘Ginger Fingers’, a jazz-soul collective from Belfast who reinterpret old jazz and funk classics. The line up includes Ryan Beagan from Armagh. Ginger Fingers have enjoyed numerous airplays over the past year on Radio Ulster Jazzworld.

The band currently have two albums on Spotify (Jus de Rouge and Alternative Medicine) and are about to record their third album. Organisers look forward to welcoming them back to the stage in the Shambles.

Caifé Mhacha will be open in the Cultúrlann and refreshments will be available for attendees. Admission to the event is free, and will be offered on a first come, first served basis. Voluntary contributions towards running costs will be welcomed.

This is a family friendly event and is a pilot project that, based on demand, may be developed into a regular monthly jazz afternoon session in the Cultúrlann.

For more information, visit the website www.aonachmhacha.com/events/ or email shannon@aonachmhacha.com .