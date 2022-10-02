City Chapter celebrates National Poetry Day with special event

THE City Chapter, in association with the John Hewitt Society, will hold a poetry reading on the evening of National Poetry Day and will welcome back to Armagh poets Mel McMahon and Gráinne Tobin.

As the partnership of the four libraries in Armagh, that is, Armagh City Library, Armagh Robinson Library, Cardinal O’Fiaich Library and Archive and the Cultural Heritage Service Library, Armagh, the City Chapter promotes together annual literary events such as National Poetry Day and shares in hosting the event.

This year’s National Poetry Day will be celebrated with Mel McMahon and Gráinne Tobin on Thursday, October 6, at 7.30pm in Armagh Robinson Library, 43 Abbey Street, Armagh.

Mel McMahon was born in Lurgan and is currently Head of English at the Abbey Grammar School, Newry.

His work has appeared widely in journals and anthologies and has been broadcast on BBC Radio Ulster.

He has been short-listed for several literary prizes and was a prize-winner in the FSNI Poetry Competition.

His work has been nominated twice for the Forward Prize for best individual poem. His first book of poems, ‘Out of Breath’, was published by Summer Palace Press in 2016 and ‘Beneath Our Feet’, a poetic tribute to Wilfred Owen, was published in 2018.

His work has appeared recently in ‘Local Wonders’ by Dedalus Press and in 2021 he recorded a new poem for the Poetry Jukebox series on display in Belfast and Paris. He is currently working on a new collection entitled ‘Holding Fire’.

Gráinne Tobin was born in Armagh.

She taught for many years in further and adult education in Lurgan and in Shimna Integrated College in Newcastle, County Down.

Her poetry has been published in three collections, 'Banjaxed', 'The Nervous Flyer’s Companion' and 'The Uses of Silk' and Gráinne is currently working on a fourth collection.

She has won poetry competitions and contributed to magazines and anthologies. Her work is included in Poetry Ireland’s archive and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s online Troubles Archive, and one of her poems is on permanent display as a public sculpture in Down Arts Centre.

The City Chapter’s evening of poetry reading, with the support of the John Hewitt Society, encourages adults to go along to listen to the poets. Admission is free, with donations for the City Chapter most welcome.

For further information, please contact Armagh Robinson Library by telephoning 028 3752 3142.