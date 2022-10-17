Happy Birthday to Markethill Marvel

THE woman who is one of the Markethill district’s best-known residents reached 80 years old today (Monday).

Betty Stewart (nee Hunter) was a world War II baby who first saw the light of day on October 17, 1942, so tiny, her father placed her in a box alongside the stove in the family farmhouse to keep her warm.

Thus began a remarkable journey that to date has spanned eight decades, during which she has lived life to the full by mastering numerous skills, applying herself to countless tasks, occupying a myriad of posts, undertaking innumerable challenges and, by virtue of her ability to keep so many figurative plates spinning simultaneously, continually astounded all who have had the privilege and pleasure of having known her.

One of six children, four of her five siblings survive, Betty was the second born and the oldest of the sisters. She and her husband Jim who married on July 24, 1964 had seven children – Sharon, Neil, Honor, Howard, Olivia, Naomi and Claire who, because of their mother’s drive and no-nonsense attitude, were acknowledged as recipients of a Guinness World Record for Longest School Attendance without Absence for a Family - an incredible 16,293 days between them. Sadly, Neil and Howard died but the couple’s surviving children are widely scattered, witnessed by addresses in Keady, Carrowdore in the Ards Peninsula, London, Belfast and Texas, USA.

Betty is the proud grandmother to 22 and great granny to 10.

She is an old-school one-off belonging to a generation, members of which not only learned how to survive, and cope, but also to contribute and share towards the betterment of their wider community.

Her list of achievements is remarkable and her record of service phenomenal. Fearless in pursuit of values that have always mattered to her, somehow, she has managed to squeeze more into every 24 hours than most of us would or could have achieved in a week.

A recent recipient of the BEM for her services to the community, her many claims to fame include having become one of the first women in Northern Ireland ever to have passed the test to drive HGVs. That enabled her to drive the lorry for Sinton’s Coal Stores of Markethill which she and husband Jim ran in town.

As well as her BEM for her community work in Markethill and Mountnorris, Betty received an Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council award in recognition of her work on behalf of Markethill Community Festival.

She is the only remaining member of the original Markethill Festival Committee to have served continuously since its inception in 1977 in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee, and when it became Markethill Community Festival she continued - and continues - to serve on the organising committee.

It is now recognised as one of the longest running festivals in the country – and ever-present Betty still attends its meetings. Recently she received the new T-shirt and jackets bearing the Markethill Community Festival logo.

For many years, husband Jim served alongside her at festival events. Indeed, last month the couple attended the Festival’s celebratory 45th anniversary dance at which she was delighted to receive an award in recognition of her years of volunteering.

Up until less than a year ago, at the age of 79, Betty was still working - as a carer! However, ill health has now put an end to that particular aspect of her non-stop life of service.

Her father was John Hunter and Betty has been a life-long member of the accordion band in Mountnorris founded by and named after him. She still attends band practices and although she no longer participates in marches, she continues to play in seated performances.

With the Stewart family having run Markethill’s Spar shop – Stewart’s Cash Stores - for many years, locals will recall Betty’s hearty homemade Irish stew along with her soda farls.

She still attends Glenanne WI, homing in on their home industries. In her time, she also made scones and churned butter. Indeed, there is an old family photograph of her doing just that at Markethill’s Fair Day at which she sold her hand-made products.

The local Horse and Pony Driving Club is another venture in which she has been involved alongside husband Jim who is a lover of all things equestrian. The couple still keep ponies. And dogs.

Many will remember that in the days before people carriers, Betty could be seen driving the family minibus, known to the people of Markethill and district as ‘the Betty Mobile’. She chauffeured not only her own children but many nephews, nieces and friends who were all made welcome in the Stewart home.

Since marrying Jim 58 years ago, Betty also has been a member of Ballenon Reformed Presbyterian Church, where her roles have included those of treasurer and Sunday School teacher. In addition, with the Reformed Presbyterian Church using neither organ nor piano musical accompaniment, for many years she headed up the singing as well.

In spite of ill health she continues to serve others and, if you like Avon, then Betty is the lady to contact as this is another metaphorical pie in which she has an allegorical finger. And as is typical of her, she donates her commission to charities.

“You don’t get people like that any more,” is how one of her many nieces described her remarkable aunt. “Betty is one of a very special kind!”

Yes, it’s no exaggeration to say that they don’t make them like that any more...