Disabled access plan for town hall

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planning committed has granted temporary listed building consent to provide disabled access to Portadown Town Hall.

At a meeting of the committee on Wednesday, October 5, members were advised the town hall, located at 15 Edward Street, is a B1 listed building and Historic Environment Division have been consulted and is content with the application subject to temporary permission being granted.

The proposed ramp is a u-shape design with a double 1.3m wide surface width to allow for a suitable gradient.

The structure includes a 1.15m double handrail and the ramp is to be finished in painted grey timber.

Having considered the application’s merits, council’s planning officers, noted the local authority is the applicant and recommended the application for approval.

Pointing out that everyone appears to be “very content” with this application, the committee’s chair, Alderman Gareth Wilson, said “there isn’t too much controversy around this one”.

“It is going to help people get into the building which will be a benefit obviously,” he said.

Proposing the application, Councillor Ian Wilson (pictured) said “anything that gives members of the public with disabilities access to buildings is, I think, very much welcome”.

The proposal was seconded by his DUP party colleague Alderman Sydney Anderson and supported by the chamber.