Shambles event is a real success story

SUCH was the success of the recent Vintage Fayre at Armagh’s famous Shambles Market that the organiser, Shirley Houghton, is hoping it might become an annual event.

The October 1 prototype saw £927 raised for Lord Mayor Paul Greenfield’s nominated charities, Southern Area Hospice and Bpositive.

Shirley has since told the Gazette, “There were traders there from all over the province and they loved the building, loved the atmosphere and were very happy with the footfall, so they would like to do it again.

“They also loved the fact that we had music going since that really helped add atmosphere to the day.

“As well as they loved the fact that we chose to include vintage cars.

“Now, next time round we’d maybe change to something else – vintage whatever – because clearly anything that adds a visual element and therefore has impact is an attraction that draws people.

“The cars alone attracted a crowd and provided a talking point. People clearly like vintage cars!”

Shirley continued, “Being a market trader myself here at The Shambles, obviously I'm used to the place.

“But the others weren’t; in many cases the traders who travelled were seeing it for the first time and they loved the building, even though it’s in tatters and falling down and in need of some good TLC.

“Yet despite that, they really loved the atmosphere of the building – presumably because it’s old and has some history attached to it.”

She concluded, “As well as raising money for two very deserving charities, my intention was to make others aware of this place’s potential – and I think we've succeeded in doing that.”

And asked if she now plans a repeat in 2023 she replied, “Yes, all being well, yes.”