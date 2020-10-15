The Numbers Game

Executive tightens restrictions to curb COVID-19
Number one, Gareth Deane.
COLERAINE FC has confirmed the list of squad numbers for the 2020-21 Danske Bank Premiership campaign.
The Bannsiders kick-start their league programme this Friday night when Ballymena United are the visitors to the Ballycastle Road (KO 7:45pm).
The club's summer recruits have taken the following numbers - Gareth Deane (1), Ronan Wilson (12), Evan Tweed (14) and Howard Beverland (22).
Curtis Allen - who wore the number 35 jersey after signing in January - will now wear number 19, with Stewart Nixon taking number 21.
Goalkeeper Martin Gallagher will now wear number 20.
Squad Numbers
1. Gareth Deane
2. Lyndon Kane
3. Adam Mullan
4. Aaron Canning
5. Steven Douglas
6. Aaron Jarvis
7. Ben Doherty
8. Stephen Lowry
9. James McLaughlin
10. Eoin Bradley
11. Josh Carson
12. Ronan Wilson
13. Gareth McConaghie
14. Evan Tweed
15. Stephen O’Donnell
16. Ian Parkhill
17. Jamie Glackin
18. Aaron Traynor
19. Curtis Allen
20. Martin Gallagher
21. Stewart Nixon
22. Howard Beverland