Reporter:
Staff Reporter
Wednesday 25 November 2020 17:02
Diego Maradona has died from a heart attack just days after turning 60.The Argentinian football legend died at home, his lawyer said, just two weeks after having surgery on a blot clot in his brain.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Four-year-olds struggling with stress and anxiety
Sports bodies urge fans to stay at home this Easter
Tips for a sustainable Christmas
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ulster Gazette
56 Scotch Street, Armagh
BT61 7DQ
Tel: 028 3752 2639