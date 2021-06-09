Conor Mitchell joins Warrenpoint Town

PORTRUSH man Conor Mitchell has left Larne to join Warrenpoint Town.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper was unveiled by the border club on Wednesday following his departure from Inver Park.

Mitchell helped secure European football for Tiernan Lynch's side with victory over Cliftonville in Saturday's play-off final.

“I’m delighted to join Warrenpoint," the former Burnley man told the Warrenpoint Town website.

"It’s a club with ambitions of kicking on and going to the next level and I’m really excited to be a part of that and hopefully bringing a positive contribution to the team and the club as a whole.

“I’m looking forward to working with Barry and all his staff and in particular Alan Cooke who showed a real willingness to get me in the door.

"I can’t wait for pre season to start and to meet the group," added Conor.

Manager Barry Gray, meanwhile, is delighted with the signing.

“He will be a massive addition to the team," he said.

“He’s a player we have watched closely for months and I am really looking forward to getting him in and working closely.

“This is a signing that in my opinion shows the quality that we are trying to attract."