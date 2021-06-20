Get your kicks with walking football!

Walking football has become increasingly popular. It’s exactly what it sounds like – a game of football where players walk instead of run, offering a slower paced version of the beautiful game.

Walking Football is designed to help people get fit or maintain an active lifestyle. There are many benefits to playing the game, to have fun, be active, meet new people, improve fitness, strength, and mobility and can be enjoyed by anyone regardless of sex, fitness or age.

Those who previously played traditional football, may have retired from playing the game due to age, family commitments or injury, this may just be the perfect solution to get you match fit once again.

Or perhaps you are new to playing football but have always been a bit put off by the physicality of the game or maybe never had the chance to get involved, walking football could get you off the subs bench and on to the pitch.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council are keen to hear from adults who would like to participate in free walking football taster sessions, which will take place at venues in Armagh, Banbridge and Portadown with the view to establishing regular weekly sessions.

So if the Euros are inspiring you to take to the pitch, walking football is the perfect way to play the game, at a more leisurely pace but with all the benefits and enjoyment.

For further information and to book a place at one of the free taster sessions please contact Aaron McNeill at E: aaron.mcneill@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk or T: 0777 198 7891