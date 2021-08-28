Aaron Canning joins Dungannon Swifts

Aaron Canning joins Dungannon Swifts

Dungannon Swifts manager welcomes former Coleraine defender Aaron Canning to Stangmore Park.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

DUNGANNON Swifts have announced the signing of defender Aaron Canning from Coleraine.

The Swifts revealed the news on the club's social media channels this morning.

It is the latest signing by Swifts' boss Dean Shiels ahead of the new Danske Bank Premiership season.

The county Tyrone club welcome Glentoran to Stangmore Park this afternoon.

More on this breaking story as we get it.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639