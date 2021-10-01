All the weekend's fixtures in the Coleraine & District League

Covid-19 - Fri 1st October Figures
THERE are plenty of big games down for decision in the Coleraine and District leagues this weekend.
Weekend Fixtures
Premier Division (2pm)
Garvagh, Clyde Park - Aghadowey v Kilrea United
Ballycastle, Billy Watson Pitch - Ballycastle United v Garvagh
Draperstown, Cahore Road - Draperstown Celtic v Cookstown RBL Swifts
Coleraine, The Rope Walk - Heights -v Magherafelt Sky Blues
Portrush, Parker Avenue - Portrush v Maghera Strollers
Morning Division One (11am)
Ballymoney, Joey Dunlop Centre Grass - Glebe Rangers Reserves v Macosquin
Ballymoney, Joey Dunlop Centre Grass - Ballymoney United Reserves v Portstewart Town
Portstewart, The Warren - Portstewart Reserves v Portrush Reserves
Ballymoney, Fulton Park - Balnamore v Tullans Red Star
Dervock, Paddy's Park - Dervock v Dunloy Reserves
Morning Division 2A (11am)
Maghera Leisure Centre - Coina Rovers v Dunloy Development
Draperstown, Cahore Road - Draperstown Celtic Reserves v Upperlands Swifts
Coleraine, Tullans Park - Tullans Red Star Reserves v Articlave
Ballycastle, Billy Watson Pitch - Ballycastle United Reserves v Dunaghy
Morning Division 2B (11am)
Coleraine, Crescent Playing Fields - Portstewart Town Blues v Portrush Colts
Coleraine, Anderson Park - Millburn v Heights Reserves
Tobermore, Mill Park - Glenshane Athletic v Coleraine Olympic
Ballymoney, Megaw Park - Riada vBallymoney YM Athletic