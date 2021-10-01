Portstewart handed tough Irish Cup draw

Covid-19 - Thu 30th September Figures
The draw for Preliminary Round Three of the Sadler’s Peaky Blinder Irish Cup has been made.
All ties are scheduled to played on Saturday 30 October.
Sadler’s Peaky Blinder Irish Cup – Preliminary Round 3 (All matches kick off at 1:30pm)
Colin Valley v Aquinas / Crewe United
Islandmagee v Drumaness Mills
Greenisland v Lisburn Distillery
Ballymacash Rangers v Portstewart
Bangor v St James' Swifts
Holywood v Limavady United
Oxford Sunnyside v Rosario
Mossley v Shankill United
Dromara Village v Rathfriland Rangers
Newington v Ballynahinch Olympic
Sirocco Works v Tobermore United
Ards Rangers v Banbridge Rangers
Tandragee Rovers v St Mary's YC
Armagh City v Windmill Stars
Dunloy v Derriaghy CC / Bloomfield
Kilmore Rec v Lower Maze