Weekend's junior football results

Covid-19 - Tue 16th November Figures
Glebe Rangers Reserves player Ryan Brolly turns to celebrate his goal against Coleraine Olympic in the Chronicle Cup match at the Joey Dunlop Centre. WK46KC24BMSP
NWFA Matt Morrison Memorial Cup
Upperlands 7 - 2 Millburn
CADL Premier League
Garvagh 2 - 2 Draperstown Celtic
Kilrea Utd 2 - 1 Ballycastle Utd
Maghera Strollers 2 - 1 Aghadowey
Magherafelt Sky Blues 3 - 3 Portrush
Magherafelt Reds 0 - 2 Heights
CADL Chronicle Cup
Dervock 3 - 1 Riada
Portstewart Town 5 - 1 Dunloy Development
Portrush Colts 1 - 7 Macosquin
Coina Rovers 0 - 5 Sperrin Athletic
Draperstown Celtic Res 4 - 1 Glenshane Athletic
Portrush Res 14 - 0 Ballymoney YM Athletic
Glebe Rangers Res 5 - 4 Coleraine Olympic
Ballycastle Utd Res - Heights Res (Postponed)
Ballymoney Utd Res 13 - 1 Tullans Res
Balnamore 4 - 0 Tullans