Glenavon might not have been 'at the races' this season but Hamilton believes they can turn season around

Gary Hamilton has conceded that this has been one of his toughest years as a manager, but believes that the quality is there to turn Glenavon's season around.

On Saturday evening Glenavon take on champions Linfield at Mourneview Park (5.30pm), having claimed just 13 points from their 13 games this season.

This is Hamilton's 10th year in charge of the Lurgan Blues, making him the club's second longest serving manager behind Jimmy McAlinden's spell between 1954-1968.

Now the club has awarded Hamilton a testimonial with the first event, a Night at the Races, taking place in the club's Bedeck Suite on Saturday evening.

“It's been a long 10 years but it's been an enjoyable 10 years,” Hamilton told Glenavon Media.

“Anyone who knows me knows I love the club.

“There's been a lot of people who have helped me along the way and kept me in a job for 10 years. The players that I've had, the staff, the board – especially the Chairman – and the sponsors.

“It's been enjoyable, we've had some success along the way too. This has been one of the tougher years but I've got belief in myself that we will get through it.”

The twice-Irish Cup winning boss believes that, between the players and coaching staff, “there is too much quality” for Glenavon not to get themselves out of their run.

And they looked to have taken the first steps in putting things right last weekend with a 3-0 win over Warrenpoint Town.

“Everybody goes through it but unfortunately for me it's taken me to my testimonial year to have it!” he quipped.

“It is what it is. We'll drive through it and hopefully come out the other side and finish strongly.”

The Night at the Races gets underway at 8.30pm. Tickets are available through glenavonfc.com or you can pay on the night with admittance costing £10.