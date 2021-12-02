Coleraine drawn at home to Windmill Stars in Irish Cup

COLERAINE have been drawn at home to Windmill Stars in the Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup Round One draw.

The Bannsiders will enjoy home advantage for the tie which will be played to a finish on Saturday January 8.

Meanwhile, Portstewart will travel to play Institute at Brandywell while Limavady Utd will travel to Shamrock Park to take on Portadown.

Full draw: Warrenpoint Town v Newry City, Glenavon v Crusaders, Ards v Dundela, Linfield v Oxford Sunnyside, Institute v Portstewart, Ballymena Utd v Loughgall, Bangor v Larne, Cliftonville v Islandmagee, Knockbreda v Dungannon Swifts, Dergview v Glentoran, Ballinamallard Utd v Ards Rangers, Queens v Newington, Ballyclare Comrades v Carrick Rangers, H&W Welders v Annagh Utd, Coleraine v Windmill Stars, Portadown v Limavady Utd.