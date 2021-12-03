Junior football weekend fixtures

Covid-19 - Fri 3rd December Figures
Tullans No9 Declan McGahon opens the scoring in the Kenny's SPAR league match at Macosquin . WK47KC16SP
County Antrim Junior Shield
Ballycastle United v Newhill
Dunmurry YM II v Portrush
North West Junior Cup
Magherafelt Reds v Draperstown Celtic
Magherafelt Sky Blues v Macosquin
Heights v Lincoln Courts
Coleraine Olympic v Portstewart Town
Maghera Strollers v Caw
Churchill United v Upperlands
Articlave v Claudy United
Kilrea United v Walled City United
Morning Division I
Ballymoney United Reserves - Dervock (Match Day 1)
Dunloy Reserves - Balnamore (Match Day 3)
Glebe Rangers Reserves - Portstewart Reserves (Match Day 4)
Sperrin Athletic (Maghera) - Tullans Red Star (Match Day 7)
Morning Division IIA
Tullans Red Star Reserves - Dunloy Development (Match Day 10)
Draperstown Celtic Reserves - Ballycastle United Reserves (Match Day 10)
Coina Rovers - Dunaghy (Match Day 10)
Morning Division 2B
Glenshane Athletic - Heights Reserves (Match Day 16)
Millburn - Portrush Colts (Match Day 16)
Portstewart Town Blues - Ballymoney YM Athletic (Match Day 16)
Bushmills United - Riada (Match Day 16)
Pappy’s Bakery Friendship League - December 3
Portstewart v Rasharkin
Buya 2012 v Garvagh
Stranocum v JMAcad
BUYA 2011 v Dunloy FC
Moyola v Loughguile
Ballycastle v Dunloy Athletic