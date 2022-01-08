Bannsiders safely through in Irish Cup

COLERAINE secured safe passage into the second round of the Samuel Gelston's Irish Whiskey Irish Cup on Saturday thanks to a 6-0 drubbing of Windmill Stars at The Showgrounds.

It was the perfect tonic following an indifferent spell in the Danske Bank Premiership which has seen the Bannsiders slip to seventh in the league table.

Oran Kearney's men were expected to make light work of their Mid Ulster League opponents and they duly did thanks to a thoroughly professional performance.

Showing four changes to the side which had lost at Ballymena in their last league outing, the hosts began in determined fashion and never let up.

And once Jamie Glackin had opened the scoring with a beautifully flighted chip midway through the first half there was never any doubt about the result of this game.

Curtis Allen, making his first start of the season following his comeback from injury, marked his return with a trademark finish, coolly picking his spot after good work from Stephen Lowry.

Matthew Shevlin, Coleraine's top scorer this season, was next to score, reacting quickest to prod home from close range after Allen's instinctive effort from a Glackin cross had rebounded off the foot of a post.

Seven minutes into the second half came a special moment for everyone at the club - a first senior goal for talented teenager Patrick Kelly.

The 17-year-old timed his run perfectly to finish from close range after Curtis Allen had done al the hard work, getting to the by line before crossing.

Joe McLaughlin forced a fine save from Marty Gallagher in Windmill Stars' sole effort on goal shortly after as the Newry side finally threatened.

Both managers emptied their benches in the closing stages and it was two of the Coleraine replacements - Aaron Jarvis and James McLaughlin - who completed the scoring in the dying stages of the game.

So, a comfortable afternoon for the hosts who now face Portadown at home in the second round, the tie to be played in early February.