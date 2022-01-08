Portstewart shock Institute in Irish Cup

A LATE Mark Edgar goal saw underdogs Portstewart shock Institute to win 1-0 in Saturday's Samuel Gelston's Irish Whiskey Irish Cup first round tie at Brandywell.

Time was running out when the former Coleraine and Carrick Rangers defender let fly from around 40 yards to deceive the 'Stute keeper and claim a famous win for the visitors.

It represents another famous chapter in the club's history and sees them progress to a second round meeting with Ballymena Utd at The Showgrounds at the start of February.

It also maintains the team's recent good form which saw them claim the Craig Memorial North West Cup over the festive period with a penalties win over Strabane Athletic.

And while Edgar will rightly earn the plaudits for his winning goal, Ports' boss Johnny Law was quick to praise the collective efforts of all the players.

"They were brilliant," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound programme.

The Premier Intermediate League club can now refocus on their league campaign following this merited win over their Championship rivals.

* More on this in Tuesday's Chronicle.