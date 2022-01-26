Ballymena Utd officials invited to attend IFA disciplinary committee

BALLYMENA United have been asked by the Irish Football Association’s Disciplinary Committee to attend a meeting this evening, Wednesday January 26.

Top of the agenda will be the incidents involving United spectators which took place at the end of the ‘derby’ Premiership clash with Coleraine on Monday, December 27.

Individuals identified in the incident have been suspended indefinitely from attending Ballymena United home games while the police investigations continue.

In a statement from the club they say the PSNI have contacted United and Mid and East Antrim Council seeking evidence from the alleged incident.

They said while the investigation is live no other information could be given.

The incident involved some home supporters climbing over the wall in front of the home stand.