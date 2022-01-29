Blues blown away on memorable afternoon at The Showgrounds

COLERAINE manager Oran Kearney hopes Saturday's 3-0 win over Linfield can act as a catalyst for an upturn in fortunes - in the same way as December's defeat at home to the same opposition precipitated a horrible run of results.

On that day, a refereeing decision, given against the home side, helped David Healy's team to a 2-1 win.

This time, an official's decision went in favour of the home side, referee Steven Gregg awarding Coleraine an early penalty for handball in the penalty area.

Lyndon Kane duly despatched the spot-kick past former colleague Chris Johns for his third goal of the season.

The goal settled the hosts in front of another huge crowd and they took their advantage into the break.

Linfield, champions that they are, tested Coleraine's resolve in the early part of the second half but the Bannsiders stood firm, their three central defenders of Adam Mullan, skipper Stephen O'Donnell and Rodney Brown repelling everything their opponents threw at them.

They withstood the pressure and then crucially struck for a second goal through former Linfield frontman Matthew Shevlin.

Taking a pass from Stephen Lowry, Shevlin showed a deft touch to control the ball before displaying pace and power to out muscle Jimmy Callacher and fire a low, angled drive across Johns and into the far corner of the goal.

It was a tremendous finish by Coleraine's top scorer and an important one, too, as he hadn't found the target for a number of weeks.

His celebrations spoke of both joy and relief.

Coleraine added a third goal late on and what a goal it was, Gareth Deane, the Coleraine goalkeeper with an assist.

Deane, another former Blue man on Coleraine's books, directed a Linfield corner on to his own crossbar before the ball was cleared by Jamie Glackin who passed to Aaron Jarvis.

The big midfielder, back in favour after a lengthy absence, carried the ball deep into the heart of the Linfield defence.

Just as he approached the penalty area he slipped the ball to his left to Glackin who had raced up in support.

The Omagh man took one touch to control the ball and with his second fired high into the roof of Chris Johns's goal to the delight of fans packed into the Railway End stand.

It was a goal fit to grace any game and that it came as the third in a 3-0 defeat of the defending champions was simply the icing on the cake.

Unfortunately, the third goal proved too much to bear for a number of visiting fans who entered the field of play and had to be dealt with by the prompt actions of Coleraine stewards.

No doubt there will be repercussions of those actions but let that not detract from what was a consumate team performance from Coleraine.

As manager and players hinted afterwards, the bar has now been set for the remainder of the season, a season in which there is still much to play for.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, Mullan, Brown, Jarvis, Lowry, Carson, O’Donnell, Glackin (Wilson ’90 mins), Allen (Mitchell ’70 mins), Shevlin (McKendry ’83 mins).

Subs Not Used: Gallagher (GK), McLaughlin, Bradley, Traynor.

LINFIELD: Johns, Roscoe, Newberry (Pepper ’76 mins) Callacher, Millar, Stewart (A. Clarke ’76 mins(, M. Clarke, McClean (McKee ’70 mins) Devine, Fallon, Mulgrew.

Subs Not Used: Walsh (GK), Archer, Montgomery, McCoubrey.

Referee: Steven Gregg