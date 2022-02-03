Irish Cup is massive for us admits Glacks

COLERAINE midfielder Jamie Glackin admits the Irish Cup is a competition that the players will 'put their hearts and souls into' as they prepare to welcome Portadown this weekend.

The Bannsiders will start as favourites to progress from the second round of the Gelston's Irish Whiskey Irish Cup against the Ports but Glackin, in the form of his life at present, isn't taking anything for granted.

“Realistically, the Irish Cup and League Cup are competitions we are going to put our hearts and souls into," said the Omagh man.

“The league is maybe out of the picture but you still have to finish as high up the table as you can and pick up as many three points as you can to give yourself that chance.

“The Irish Cup is massive and it’s an on their day sort of game, so hopefully we can take positives from the Linfield performance into this Saturday," he added.

Glackin's goal in the 3-0 leage defeat of Linfield last Saturday is still being talked about and was a demonstration of everything that was good about the home side's performance against the champions.

“I think it was a super goal to be honest," he continued.

“The breakaway for a start was super, we got up the pitch really quick and thankfully Jarvy took the option to play me in.

“We’ve had our critics over the last couple of months and we know we haven’t been doing well by not finding the back of the net or creating as many chances as we would have liked.

“However, Oran trusts everyone of us, we trust ourselves and we’re all together as a unit and thankfully it’s paying off now.

“It’s a massive and really big result. It’s not even just to get the result but people would have maybe thought that we would have banked in the 1-0 but to go and score another two against a team who is top of the league shows a bit of character.

“Hopefully that bounces us back for the games ahead."

Coleraine host Portadown at 3pm this Saturday with a place in the last eight of the Irish Cup up for grabs.