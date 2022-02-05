Portstewart's Irish Cup tie at Ballymena Utd postponed

The Irish Cup second round tie between Ballymena United and Portstewart has been called off because of a waterlogged pitch at the Showgrounds.

Heavy rain left the playing surface at the Warden Street venue unplayable and the game was postponed at noon following a pitch inspection.

No new date has yet been announced for the fixture.

Five other round two Irish Cup ties will go ahead as scheduled on Saturday - plus one Irish Premiership fixture.

Coleraine host Portadown at the Coleraine Showgrounds at 3pm.