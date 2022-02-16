Johnny Law delighted with players despite Irish Cup exit

PORTSTEWART manager Johnny Law admitted he was delighted with his players' performance as they exited the Gelston's Irish Whiskey Irish Cup on Tuesday night.

The Premier Intermediate League team - the lowest ranked club left in the competition - lost 3-0 to Ballymena Utd in difficult conditions.

"I was delighted with the boys," admitted Law after the game.

"We knew we would be chasing the ball a lot but we defended well as a team and we had a few half chances of our own.

"Zac Barr was inches wide with an early effort while he also had a goal ruled out for offside from a Mark Edgar free-kick.

"It was 0-0 at that stage so who knows what would have happened, but it wsn't to be," he added.

Goals from Paul McElroy, Ryan Waide and Mikey Place won the game for the Sky Blues and booked their next round clash at home to Larne on Saturday, March 5 and their manager, David Jeffrey, was full or praise for their opponents.

“They came here, gave of their best - they certainly did that - and contributed to a what was a good game,” admitted the man who has won the Irish Cup numerous times as a player and manager.

“Portstewart sat deep behind the ball and frustrated us and denied us any space. Defensively they were very sound, very well organised and worked very hard.

“But we were confident, we were professional and we did what we had to do and that was progress,” he added.

Portstewart now turn their attentions to the bread and butter of the league with Tobermore Utd this weekend their immediate focus.

"I'm glad the cup game is out of the way now," continued Law.

"There's no doubt it became a bit of distraction so it's gone now and we can concentrate on getting some consistency in the league.

" Tuesday was a great occasion and I'm delighted for everyone connected with the club."