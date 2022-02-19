Warrenpoint Town v Coleraine match off

COLERAINE'S Danske Bank Premiership game against Warrenpoint Town has been called off because of the weather.

A snow-covered pitch at Milltown failed to pass an early morning pitch inspection on Saturday, leaving officials no choice but to postpone the fixture.

It is not yet know when the game will be played but it adds to a heavy list of fixtures for Oran Kearney's team.

Three fixtures are set to place on Saturday including Crusaders v Carrick Rangers, Linfield v Portadown and Ballymena United v Glenavon.

Dungannon Swifts against Cliftonville was called off on Friday night.