NIFL confirms post-split fixtures

NIFL have confirmed how the final five post-split fixtures will be played in the Danske Bank Premiership.

With so much on the line, it promises to be a memorable end to an enthralling 2021/2022 Premiership season from all fronts!

Following a meeting of the NIFL Premiership Management Committee this week, clubs agreed to proceed with arrangements for the post-split schedule to allow for the coordination of match arrangements, ticketing and security.

The post-split schedule starts with a bang as the top two of Linfield at Cliftonville in the table meet at Solitude on evening of Saturday 9 April in the first of three initial live BBC Sport NI streamed games.

Linfield host Glentoran on Friday 15 April at Windsor Park and then three days late on Easter Tuesday the Blues travel to Seaview to face Crusaders in the other live broadcasts.

The race for Europe also continues with the top half clubs battling it out for home advantage in the European Playoffs in May, both Glenavon and Ballymena United will battle it out over five games in Section B for that coveted seventh place.

At the very foot of the table, time may be running out for Warrenpoint Town to avoid relegation but after this weekend, they will have five games left against the teams around them to secure their top-flight safety. Elsewhere Portadown’s recent resurgence has increased the pressure on both Dungannon Swifts and Carrick Rangers for the relegation playoff decider against Championship opposition.

Friday 8 April 2022

Larne v Coleraine

Saturday 9 April 2022

Glentoran v Crusaders

Cliftonville v Linfield

Friday 15 April 2022

Linfield v Glentoran

Saturday 16 April 2022

Cliftonville v Larne

Coleraine v Crusaders

Tuesday 19 April 2022

Coleraine v Cliftonville

Crusaders v Linfield

Glentoran v Larne

Saturday 23 April 2022

Coleraine v Glentoran

Crusaders v Cliftonville

Linfield v Larne

Saturday 30 April 2022

Crusaders v Larne

Glentoran v Cliftonville

Linfield v Coleraine

Section B

Saturday 9 April 2022

Carrick Rangers v Dungannon Swifts

Glenavon v Ballymena United

Portadown v Warrenpoint Town

Saturday 16 April 2022

Ballymena United v Portadown

Dungannon Swifts v Glenavon

Warrenpoint Town v Carrick Rangers

Tuesday 19 April 2022

Ballymena United v Warrenpoint Town

Carrick Rangers v Glenavon

Portadown v Dungannon Swifts

Saturday 23 April 2022

Ballymena United v Carrick Rangers

Glenavon v Portadown

Dungannon Swifts v Warrenpoint Town

Saturday 30 April 2022

Dungannon Swifts v Ballymena United

Glenavon v Warrenpoint Town

Portadown v Carrick Rangers