Steel & Sons Shield games down for decision

THERE are plenty of interesting games taking place across the Coleraine and District League this weekend with games as follows:

Morning Division IIB

21.04.2022 18:30 Coleraine, Crescent Playing Fields Portstewart Town Blues - Heights Reserves (Match Day 14)

North West Junior Cup

22.04.2022 Ardmore v Kilrea United

Steele & Sons Shield

23.04.2022 13:30 Portrush, Parker Avenue Ballycastle United - Dervock

23.04.2022 13:30 Garvagh, Clyde Park Draperstown Celtic - Ballymoney United Reserves

Premier Division

23.04.2022 14:00 Upperlands, Festival Park Upperlands - Garvagh

23.04.2022 14:00 Draperstown, Cahore Road Draperstown Celtic - Maghera Strollers

23.04.2022 14:00 Ballycastle, Billy Watson Pitch Ballycastle United - Magherafelt Sky Blues

23.04.2022 14:00 Garvagh, Clyde Park Aghadowey - Magherafelt Reds

23.04.2022 14:00 Portrush, Parker Avenue Portrush - Heights

Morning Division I

23.04.2022 11:00 Ballymoney, Joey Dunlop Centre GrassGlebe Rangers Reserves - Tullans Red Star (Match Day 10)

23.04.2022 11:00 Portrush, Parker Avenue Portrush Reserves - Balnamore (Match Day 10)

23.04.2022 11:00 Macosquin, Macosquin Primary School Macosquin - Portstewart Town (Match Day 10)

Morning Division IIB

23.04.2022 11:00 Dungiven, Dungiven Sports Centre Glenshane Athletic - Millburn (Match Day 13)