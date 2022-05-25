Coleraine FC set to offer first class football academy

Coleraine FC have partnered with Football Management Company and North Coast Integrated College to offer a first class football academy.

The initiative is aimed at students who wish to pursue a career in football or the leisure industry. The unique two-year programme is equivalent to three A-Levels and combines specialist football coaching and training with an expert, first-class education.

Both educational and practical elements of the course will be delivered at Coleraine Showgrounds where students will benefit from the use of a state-of-art 4G surface and will be taught by coaching professionals to help develop and improve in all aspects of the game.

The level three course will also enhance career opportunities by gaining Irish FA recognised qualifications within its coach education pathway.

Speaking at the launch, Coleraine FC chairman Colin McKendry said: “Hopefully we will attract elite players who will take advantage of the programme. But it's also a fantastic opportunity for people who want to make a career in sports science because the football isn’t necessary all about playing football; the industry has a much wider scope.

Angela Passmore, principal of North Coast Integrated College, added: “It's a really exciting programme to be involved in and we are really happy with it.”

One of the players who has come through the Coleraine ranks and recently broke into the first team is 17-year-old Patrick Kelly.

When asked about his thoughts on this opportunity he said: “There was a pathway there when I was coming through but there is an even big pathway now with the offer of full-time football and education so there is a really good chance of breaking through.”

Players can register their interest in the course by visiting http://colerainefc.com/the-coleraine-way/