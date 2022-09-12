Football activity to resume

The Irish Football Association has confirmed that football activity - across all levels - is to resume from today (September 12).

Games in Northern Ireland were called off last weekend in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II.

However, Glenavon's tie at home to Dollingstown tomorrow night in the BetMcLean League Cup is set to go ahead.

Gary Hamilton's men are also scheduled to face Cliftonville at the weekend in Danske Bank Premiership duty.