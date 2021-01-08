READER PICS: Fun in the snow on New Year's Eve!

Michael Scott

Michael Scott

THIS time last week the Armagh area woke up to a blanket of snow.

Gazette readers (young and old!) were out in force, taking pictures of the fun they were having outside.

We were inundated with pictures, so much so that we were unable to print them all in our edition this week.

However, we have selected a few more of them for a special online gallery! 

Don't forget that we have two pages of your pictures inside this week's Ulster Gazette (dated January 7, 2021) - don't miss it!

