Three patients at Daisy Hill die after positive Covid-19 test

THREE patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have now passed away at Daisy Hill Hospital, it has been revealed.

In addition, a total of 11 patients on the Male Medical Ward and 21 members of staff have tested positive for the virus.

A total of 67 members of staff at Daisy Hill are currently off and self-isolating.

The details have been revealed by the Southern Trust in their most recent Covid-19 update.

It was also disclosed that two staff members who tested positive are connected to theatres in Daisy Hill.

Due to the impact on staffing levels, some elective surgery lists at the start of next week will be postponed.

At Craigavon meanwhile, the total number of patients connected to the Haematology Ward at Craigavon Area Hospital who have tested positive remains at 14. Sadly six patients who had a positive diagnosis of Covid-19 have passed away.

Twenty-three members of staff have tested positive and there are 45 staff members who have been identified as potential contacts and are currently self-isolating.

Trust Chief Executive, Mr Shane Devlin said: “On behalf of all our staff, we pass on our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of patients who have passed away. Our immediate priority is to manage the serious impact of Covid-19 in our community and in our facilities.

“We have sought independent advice from both the NI Public Health Agency and Public Health England to make sure that our management is of the highest standard and we are sharing our learning with other Trusts across Northern Ireland.”