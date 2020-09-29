Football star Gerrard amazed by father and son bond

A VIDEO of a five-year-old schoolboy who runs towards his father in an emotional reunion has struck a chord with Rangers manager and former Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard.



Irish Guardsman Lance Corporal Laverty returned home to surprise his son Archie who was playing football in Ballymoney.



After spotting his father in the distance, the youngster ran from one side of the pitch to the other before launching himself into his father’s arms in an emotional embrace.

