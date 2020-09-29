Payescape preview

First Minister Arlene Foster to officially open Payescape House after £1million refurb

Payescape preview

'Implementation' area on the main floor in Payescape House. 2040-AM-006

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

alan.millar@thechronicle.uk.com

SUCCESSFULL Ballymoney payroll business 'Payescape' are officially opening their newly refurbished HQ on Church Street, this Thursday (Oct 1), with First Minister Arlene Foster in attendance.

The scaffolding came down a few weeks ago on the £1million refurbishment that has transformed the old Dunnes Stores building into 'Payescape House'.

Managing Director Mr John Borland invited The Chronicle to have a sneak preview inside the HQ of this Ballymoney business with a truly global reach.

Speaking last Thursday (Sept 24) Bushmills man John said: “We moved down from the Acorn Centre last week, it's worth waiting for, a super environment.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639