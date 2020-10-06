App founded by Cushendall man helps process over £600,000 worth of sales

A CUSHENDALL entrepreneur has revealed that his hospitality app has helped process over £600,000 worth of sales since lockdown restrictions began to ease.



The B-Express app, which was released in early 2018 and founded by Glens of Antrim native Eunan McKillop, allows users to purchase drinks and food from their table, as well as providing an instant online payment which means no need to handle cash.



Speaking to The Chronicle, Eunan was delighted with the feedback he has received so far but admitted the high number of sales has ‘exceeded’ his expectations.



“Since the beginning of July when the lockdown restrictions began to ease for the Hospitality sector, the B Express App has exceeded our expectations, with approximately £600,000 of sales processed, made up of over 40,000 orders and almost 100,000 products sold.

