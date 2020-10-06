Council set to draw up property sell-off list

ALL council-owned property should be evaluated and a list of potential asset sell-offs compiled, councillors have heard.



A Capital Asset Realisation and Rationalisation programme is already underway at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.



Early candidates for disposal are the Dunluce Centre and Waterworld in Portrush, land at Laurel Hill in Coleraine and a community centre in Killyrammer close to Ballymoney.



But to maximise cash-raising potential of premises and facilities across the borough,a dedicated officer was required, a committee has been told.

