Allister seeks answers over halted complaints process

MLA suggests decision demonstrated ‘bias’ in assessing his claims

Jim Allister has written to mayor over his complaints.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

JIM Allister has described councillors' decision to draw a line under disciplinary proceedings against their chief executive as “irrational, unfair, unreasonable and unlawful.”

Last week the council's unionist majority passed a motion declaring the process “irrevocably flawed” after an internal report on the matter drawn up by HR consultants was leaked to the media.

It was commissioned after Mr Allister made a series of complaints over senior officers' roles in a planning application for a hotel close to property owned by the North Antrim MLA.

According to media reports, the investigation upheld 15 of Mr Allister's 18 complaints against CEO David Jackson.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

