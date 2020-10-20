Dervock re-surfacing scheme is 'high priority' but Knock Road 'death trap' section must wait

Dervock re-surfacing scheme is 'high priority' but Knock Road 'death trap' section must wait

Cllr John McAuley, pictured with his son Alfie, pointing out potholes and general road surface issues in Dervock back in the Spring of 2019. WK23KC31BM

Alan Millar

Reporter:

Alan Millar

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

NEWS that Dervock main street is to be resurfaced has been welcomed by a local councillor and a community representative, though it seems that a notorious section of the Knock Road on the Ballymoney end of the village, will have to wait for another time.

Commenting last week DUP Cllr John McAuley said a scheme to resurface to the length of the village, from Castlecatt Road back to the 30mph signs on Knock Rock has “been approved and designed and that it is now a high priority project with contractors being instructed to complete the work as soon as funding is available. Realistically this will most likely be early 2021!”

Local community activist Mr Steven Phillips, thanked Cllr McAuley on behalf of Dervock residents for “carrying on the fight with regard to the much needed update. The residents have been asking for this dangerous road to be made safe and the work announced will go along way to achieving this!”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639