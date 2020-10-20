Greener energy strategy for Rathlin

Greener energy strategy for Rathlin

TWO Irish islands believe they can become enterprise zones, where capital allowances promote and encourage a new type of energy security. The islands in question, Rathlin in Co Antrim and Valentia in Co Kerry truly know the benefits that are possible by adopting a greener energy strategy across all facets of island life.

GenComm Project Co-Ordinator Paul McCormack stated, “The Valentia and Rathlin 360˚ Destination Green strategy is a full circle net zero energy approach, a catalyst for growth in all sectors towards a greener horizon.

“The strategy seeks to balance a sustainable and inclusive tourism demand that will be coupled with similar renewable energy, mobility and industrial strategies base on continually reducing the island’s carbon imprint and not leaving an environmental impact.

“This work is aimed at increasing the islands energy autonomy, delivering energy security and resulting in Rathlin and Valentia being net zero exemplars for Europe.”

