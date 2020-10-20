Trio deny attack outside Armoy pub

Court told victim lay unconscious and had nose bitten

The incident took place outside a local pub in Armoy.

THREE men accused of “shunting” a male up the footpath with a car outside a bar have denied the charges against them.

The male victim was allegedly attacked outside a bar in Armoy in the early hours of August 18 last year, in an incident that left him “unconscious” due to being “repeatedly kicked about the head and body”.

It was later explained that the victim was assaulted, had his nose bitten and was shunted by a car while he lay on the pavement on Main Street, Armoy, with staff and customers leaving the premises to help aid the injured male.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

