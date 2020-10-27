Christmas definitely NOT cancelled, say councillors

A FEAR of headlines announcing ‘Council Cancels Christmas’ has resulted in a committee insisting funding for village switch-on events remains available.



Every year, the council shares a £5,000 pot among the borough's smaller communities under its Christmas Festive Fund.



Bigger seasonal events in the borough's main towns are organised directly by council staff.



At last Tuesday's meeting of the Leisure and Development Committee, members were told that, in the current circumstances, officers were recommending suspending the fund.

