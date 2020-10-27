Tourism events in line for ‘recovery fund’

Council committee votes to withdraw funds for outside bodies

Tourism events in line for ‘recovery fund’

One of the events set to benefit form the council’s recovery fund - the NW200.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A COUNCIL committee has voted to withdraw grants for outside bodies that put on some of the borough’s biggest summer events.

Instead members have agreed to establish a ‘recovery fund’ to help organisers through the pandemic, whether or not events take place next year.

Last year the council budgeted around £250,000 to assist organisers of mostly summer season events, from large sporting fixtures like the Supercup NI and NW200 to more modest community festivals such as the Pirates of Portrush.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Richhill man Peter makes Home Office job move

Richhill man Peter Cardwell, left, with former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire MP, at a GAA match in Newry last year. Peter will soon start a new job advising the Home Sec.

Richhill man Peter makes Home Office job move

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639