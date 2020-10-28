Car found burnt out shortly after burglary at Hilltown filling station

POLICE have made an appeal for witnesses after a burglary at a filling station in Hilltown in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

It was reported that at about 12.30am entry was forced to the premises on the Rathfriland Road and the cash register was stolen.

It is believed three males were seen in connection to the incident and a dark-coloured Mondeo was seen making off from the scene at speed towards Newry.

A car matching that description was later found burnt out just a short distance from the scene.

Detective Sergeant Johnston is appealing to anyone who has any information to contact Police in Newry on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 53 of 28/10/20.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111