From Botany Bay to Murlough Bay

Nicole Kidman reveals she arrives in Ireland to film ‘The Northman’ this month

From Botany Bay to Murlough Bay

A viking village recreated on Torr Head is one of the sets for the Northman starring Nichole Kidman.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

ballycastle.news@thechronicle.uk.com

HOLLYWOOD A-lister Nicole Kidman is due in Northern Ireland this month to begin shooting the epic Viking adventure, ‘The Northman.’

The production will include scenes filmed at a specially constructed village on the windswept slopes of Torr Head.

The Australian actor revealed the timing of her trip last week in a podcast hosted by another actor familiar with Northern Irish hospitality.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Richhill man Peter makes Home Office job move

Richhill man Peter Cardwell, left, with former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire MP, at a GAA match in Newry last year. Peter will soon start a new job advising the Home Sec.

Richhill man Peter makes Home Office job move

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639