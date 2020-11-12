Dromore Orange puts best foot forward for Finlay (3) as he waits for a heart

Dromore Orange puts best foot forward for Finlay (3) as he waits for a heart

Little Finlay is currently in hospital waiting for a heart transplant.

Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

KIND-HEARTED members of a Dromore-based Orange Lodge are putting one step forward in aid of a special local boy.

Thomas and Sarah Pollock’s three-year-old son, Finlay is the only child in Northern Ireland living with a rare heart condition that he was diagnosed with at 18 months old after developing a prolonged cough.

Finlay is currently in the Royal Victoria Hospital as he waits for an urgent heart transplant.

Sarah previously told The Outlook she wakes in the hope every day that she will get a phone call to say a heart is available for her youngest son.

The Dromore youngster was moved to the urgent transplant list back in September after his condition began to deteriorate in recent months and his quality of life started to suffer.

He also suffers from the rare heart conditions of Restrictive Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy which cause his heart to become enlarged and affect blood flow.

In a bid to help create awareness of Finlay’s rare condition and raise funds for the Children’s Heartbeat Trust who has supported the Pollock family, Ballymacormick LOL 793 has planned a socially-distanced sponsored walk.

The walk, which is open to everyone, will take place on Saturday, 28 November with all proceeds going to the charity.

Sponsor forms are also available and a just giving page has been set up at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/FootstepsForFinlay.

Anyone interested in taking part or that would like a sponsor form can contact Gavin on 07799 344154.

See the full story in this week's Outlook.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Richhill man Peter makes Home Office job move

Richhill man Peter Cardwell, left, with former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire MP, at a GAA match in Newry last year. Peter will soon start a new job advising the Home Sec.

Richhill man Peter makes Home Office job move

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639