Dromore Orange puts best foot forward for Finlay (3) as he waits for a heart

KIND-HEARTED members of a Dromore-based Orange Lodge are putting one step forward in aid of a special local boy.

Thomas and Sarah Pollock’s three-year-old son, Finlay is the only child in Northern Ireland living with a rare heart condition that he was diagnosed with at 18 months old after developing a prolonged cough.

Finlay is currently in the Royal Victoria Hospital as he waits for an urgent heart transplant.

Sarah previously told The Outlook she wakes in the hope every day that she will get a phone call to say a heart is available for her youngest son.

The Dromore youngster was moved to the urgent transplant list back in September after his condition began to deteriorate in recent months and his quality of life started to suffer.

He also suffers from the rare heart conditions of Restrictive Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy which cause his heart to become enlarged and affect blood flow.

In a bid to help create awareness of Finlay’s rare condition and raise funds for the Children’s Heartbeat Trust who has supported the Pollock family, Ballymacormick LOL 793 has planned a socially-distanced sponsored walk.

The walk, which is open to everyone, will take place on Saturday, 28 November with all proceeds going to the charity.

Sponsor forms are also available and a just giving page has been set up at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/FootstepsForFinlay.

Anyone interested in taking part or that would like a sponsor form can contact Gavin on 07799 344154.

See the full story in this week's Outlook.