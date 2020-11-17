Lissanoure Castle team slams ‘badly written’ guidance

Lissanoure Castle team slams ‘badly written’ guidance

Lissanoure Castle, wedding venue of 2019 in Northern Ireland. SPB07-16

THE owner of one of Northern Ireland's premier wedding venues has described her 'incredible frustration' at the impact COVID 19 has had on her business these past eight months.

Mrs Emily Mackie of Lissanoure Castle, told the Chronicle she hasn't had a decent night's sleep since March,“I really feel for the brides” she said, “its incredibly frustrating!”

Mrs Mackie urged politicians in Stormont to “be more grown up” and not so “childish” after last week's 11th hour agreement debacle saw existing COVID 19 restrictions extended for another week.

Lissanoure Castle, near Loughguile was Northern Ireland Wedding Venue of the Year in 2019 and has only hosted five weddings since March.

