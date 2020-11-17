Shauna ‘gutted’ as she’s forced to close doors of Hair Studio

Shauna Johnston of ‘Shauna’s Hair Studio’

A BALLYVOY hairdresser has shut the doors on her business after working at the heart of the beauty industry for 34 years.

The folding of 'Shauna's Hair Studio', owned by Shauna Johnston, comes as a direct result of the two forced closures this year as a knock on effect of the Coronavirus pandemic.

On a moving social media post last week, Shauna said: “It is with a heavy heart that I write this post. This, for a lot of small businesses, has been such a hard year, one that has forced the decision to close the hair studio permanently.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

