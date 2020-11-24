Business backlash!

Up to three households allowed to mix over Christmas
A Bushmills business woman has raised concerns about the impact this latest ‘circuit breaker’ round of COVID restrictions will have on local businesses.
A BUSHMILLS business woman has warned that there is a “very real possibility” that livelihoods will be lost as the Government's second 'circuit breaker' swings into action at the end of this week.
The latest announcement has been a devastating blow for many in the hospitality and close contact industries, especially with Christmas just around the corner, and after opening their doors for a week following the previous announcement.
Local businesses, deemed 'unessential' by Stormont will close their doors at the end of this week, with a re-opening date of December 11th being talked about.
Karen Yates, of Taylor Yates, based next to the 'Designerie' in Bushmills, owns one of those businesses.
