Business backlash!

‘Real possibility’ of businesses shutting for good

A Bushmills business woman has raised concerns about the impact this latest ‘circuit breaker’ round of COVID restrictions will have on local businesses.

Lisa Gregg

Reporter:

Lisa Gregg

Email:

lisa.gregg@thechronicle.uk.com

A BUSHMILLS business woman has warned that there is a “very real possibility” that livelihoods will be lost as the Government's second 'circuit breaker' swings into action at the end of this week.

The latest announcement has been a devastating blow for many in the hospitality and close contact industries, especially with Christmas just around the corner, and after opening their doors for a week following the previous announcement.

Local businesses, deemed 'unessential' by Stormont will close their doors at the end of this week, with a re-opening date of December 11th being talked about.

Karen Yates, of Taylor Yates, based next to the 'Designerie' in Bushmills, owns one of those businesses.

