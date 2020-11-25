Four arrested on suspicion of Banbridge fraud offences

FOUR men have been arrested following an incident at a retail park in Banbridge on Tuesday, 24 November.

Three men aged 19 and one 22-year-old were arrested after an attempt was made to use what police believe may be false details.

It is understood four men were involved in attempting a number of transactions in various stores but were refused each time, before they subsequently made off in a vehicle.

A description of the car, a Vauxhall Astra, was obtained and a police ANPR Interceptor team was dispatched to assist local crews in locating it.

The car was stopped by the Interceptor team on the Armagh Road in Newry.

Detectives from CID are questioning the four men on suspicion of a number of fraud offences.

Anyone who believes they may be able to assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1223 24/11/20.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.